Hybrid Imaging Technologies Gain Popularity In The Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution, and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.

TBRC’s global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market report is segmented by product type into SPECT systems, PET systems, planar scintigraphy, by application into oncology, cardiology, neurology, other applications (orthopedics, urology, thyroid-related disorders, and gastroenterology), by end user into hospitals, imaging centers, academic & research institutes, other end users (pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs).

Read More On The Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2020 to $2.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Major players covered in the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment industry are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare.

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (SPECT Systems, PET Systems, Planar Scintigraphy), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications (Orthopedics, Urology, Thyroid-Related Disorders, And Gastroenterology)), By End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End Users (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies And Cros)), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nuclear imaging devices and equipment market overview, forecast nuclear imaging devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, nuclear imaging devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, nuclear imaging devices and equipment market trends, nuclear imaging devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2399&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment, Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment, Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment, Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Method (Intraoral Imaging, Extraoral Imaging), By End Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs), Technology (X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Close MRI, Open MRI), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases), By End User (Hospitals, Imaging centers, Ambulatory surgical centers), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnetic-resonance-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/