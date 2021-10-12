Albert Nieto & Jorge Poyatos, CEOs of Seedtag honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Albert Nieto & Jorge Poyatos, CEOs of Seedtag have been announced as “Top 100 Innovation CEOs - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Seetag is a global leader in contextual targeting and creativity.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Albert Nieto & Jorge Poyatos, CEOs of Seedtag have been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be recipients of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Albert Nieto is an entrepreneur passionate about the digital world and converting ideas into actionable business. Equipped with a dual degree in economics and business administration, he possesses extensive experience in areas including sales, operations, strategy, and business intelligence. On a professional level, he worked as an Asset Manager in Spain and on a global scale until he decided to take a leap and join Google. After gaining instrumental expertise during his time at Google, Albert developed the motivation to seek new and more challenging opportunities in the digital market. This ambition led him to say goodbye to Google and start his own company: Seedtag. Six years later, Seedtag is the leadingContextual Advertising company in Europe and LATAM, and one of the most promising companies in the Spanish adtech scene. Today, Seedtag is made up of more than 220 employees in 9 offices across Europe and Latin America. Albert is part of Endeavo’s network network of entrepreneurs in Spain and is an active member of the startup ecosystem. He has also served as a business angel, advisor, and speaker in forums surrounding entrepreneurship.
Jorge Poyatos is an entrepreneur and an expert of the digital world. With his educational background in industrial engineering and a thesis in computational fluid dynamics, he decided to introduce a business approach to his career path. His professional experience merges areas including engineering, business development, and product innovation. After working as a consultant for Oliver Wyman in Europe, the U.S., and LATAM, he transitioned to Google where he became adept with the digital business sector. Eager to face new challenges and with a clear idea in mind, he decided to leave Google and embark on a new and exciting adventure: Seedtag. Seven years later, Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising company in Europe and LATAM, and one of the most promising companies in the adtech scene. Today, Seedtag is made up of more than 220 employees in 9 offices across Europe and Latin America. Jorge is also part of Endeavor’s network of entrepreneurs in Spain and often participates in talks and conferences related to technology and entrepreneurship.
Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEO of Seedtag, commented: "It’s an absolute honor to receive this recognition from World Biz Magazine along with such inspiring innovators. Seedtag’s vision is to continue reaching new heights with contextual advertising, and this award highlights that. Together with our brilliant team, we look forward to growing, inspiring, and making an impact every step of the way."
Albert Nieto, Co-CEO of Seedtag, commented: "It's great to see World Biz Magazine bringing together the best and brightest worldwide to recognize leadership and innovation. This award is very special for us, and it demonstrates the efforts of the entire Seedtag team. We are making bold moves and strategic decisions to be the leader in contextual advertising, and it truly is a team effort."
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT SEEDTAG
Seedtag offers a Contextual Full Stack technology: human-like understanding of the content, high-impact solutions, and real-time placement optimization (DPO, Dynamic Placement Optimisation) to ensure all brand messages are seamlessly integrated into the optimal content without the use of cookies. This proprietary technology, based on the industry's first artificial intelligence, analyzes online articles to optimize ad targeting. It is the only full-stack advertising suite on the market, enabling brands to build their advertising strategy around reliable data and display ads in the in-content placements that best capture users' attention. Thanks to exclusive publisher partnerships, Seedtag enables brands to extend their sponsorships to the digital environment.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
