Brand Metrics hires Taylor Sturtevant as it focuses on growth in the US
Taylor Sturtevant has been appointed to head up the US Customer Success team at Brand Metrics.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global technology company, Brand Metrics - which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising - has announced a new hire in the US. Following a period of significant growth, Taylor Sturtevant has been appointed to head up the US Customer Success team.
Previously Director, Customer Success at Marketing Evolution, a New York-based provider of marketing measurement and optimisation solutions, Taylor is an experienced industry professional with an impressive track record in market research, team leadership, customer service and strategic planning.
She will be focused on client relationships, travelling frequently to ensure a presence on the ground, and in the relevant time zones.
Mikael Larsson, Co-Founder, Brand Metrics, explains: “We are delighted to welcome Taylor as we continue to experience strong interest in the US market. A highly focused professional at all times, Taylor leaves no stone unturned in her efforts for clients. As Brand Metrics continues to expand, Taylor will take on new American clients in this market so ripe with potential, hiring and training a team on the ground.
“At Marketing Evolution, Taylor started as an intern and rapidly worked her way up to director level. She shows relentless attention to detail and urgency in execution in all that she does - all whilst managing multiple accounts simultaneously and leading cross-functional teams, providing actionable research insights and recommendations that tie to measurable client value.”
Taylor adds: “The US market is showing strong appetite for insights which can help quality publishers to prove, unequivocally, their value; while this new availability of brand measurement - driven by Brand Metrics - is strengthening the hand of quality publishers. I see Brand Metrics as the long-awaited ‘Robin Hood’ of measurement. With multiple clients on board already, I can’t wait to share this game-changing methodology with new partners in the US. This is all about giving a voice back to the publishers - a third-party, data-driven voice.”
Brand Metrics enables publishers to prove the effectiveness of campaigns continuously and consistently against advertisers’ key metrics, by measuring brand lift at scale - regardless of campaign size and cost. It is empowering publishers to gather independent data on their digital ad campaigns, enabling them to measure uplift in awareness, consideration, preference and action intent, in a simple, cost-effective and comparable way.
Taylor started on October 1st and will report to Anette Hallgren, Partner and Client Director at Brand Metrics.
About Brand Metrics
Brand Metrics provides the only platform to measure brand uplift for digital ad campaigns, including display, branded content and video, even campaigns as small as 50,000 impressions, to ensure publishers have tangible proof of their value for even smaller clients. Simple and powerful, their survey-based SaaS technology calculates brand lift across four key metrics: awareness, consideration, brand preference and action intent and compares these scores against Brand Metrics’ global benchmarks, allowing full comparability from campaign to campaign. Their SaaS technology is used by over 40 global publishers including Bloomberg, Meredith, Leaf Group, The Guardian, The Ozone Project, Immediate Media, Financial Times and Burda Forward, providing them with tangible proof of their site’s value.
