Core Materials Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2021-2028

Increasing demand for composite materials for production of wind turbines is a significant factor driving global core materials market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global core materials market size is expected to reach USD 3,288.1 Million at a revenue CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the core materials market can be attributed to rising demand for high strength, lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. Aerospace industry is a major consumer of core materials owing to advantages of designing aircraft structural components deploying sandwich construction for weight reduction.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and threats. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals and provides crucial insights about market share, market size, revenue growth, and CAGR for the forecast period 2021- 2028.

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides a thorough report on the top industry players with their scope and growth in the market. It sheds light on the company profiles, latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, fundraising, and profitable business ventures. The report also provides details about product portfolio, consumer demand, and pipeline products. The competitive landscape section is backed by a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with key statistical data about the companies such as revenue share, financial standing, and market share.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Hexcel Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Euro-Composites SA, 3A Composites, the Gill Corporation, BASF SE, Plascore Inc., Gurit Holdings, Toray Industries Inc., and Armacell International SA.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global core materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Honeycomb

Aluminum Honeycomb

Thermoplastic Honeycomb

Nomex Honeycomb

Others

Wood

Balsa

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Automotive

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the key regions with respect to their key countries to present a clear understanding of the market growth, market share, production and consumption ratio, consumer demand, investment opportunities, and presence of key market players in the region.

Major Objectives of the Core Materials Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

Comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of the key regions of the market along with analysis of market share, size, revenue, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics among others

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Core Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Core Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing use of composite materials in wind turbines

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for lightweight aircraft

4.2.2.3. Growth of automotive industry

4.2.2.4. Rapid urbanization in developing countries, resulting in growth of construction sector

4.2.2.5. Increasing use of core materials to manufacture medical devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive Core Materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

