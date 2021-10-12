Global Jewellery Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Jewellery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global jewellery market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market/requestsample
Jewellery is a piece of ornament made from precious and semi-precious materials and stones and worn for personal adornment. It includes rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, brooches, cufflinks, and bracelets. It is an ancient and enduring form of personal expression and ornamentation that makes the wearer feel more confident about their appearance. The manufacturing of jewellery involves designing, casting, divestment, finishing, stone setting, and plating. Over the years, jewellery has gained immense popularity as it serves as a mode of investment for religious purposes and reflects different cultures and feelings.
The global jewellery market is primarily driven by the changing perception of jewellery as a status symbol and the increasing purchasing power of individuals. In addition to this, the introduction of new designs and emerging fashion trends has attracted a vast client base. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for branded and luxury jewellery products among people with higher income as well as the middle-class population. Furthermore, innovations in the jewellery industry, such as the development of lab-created diamonds that are indistinguishable from natural diamonds and Precious Metal Clay (PMC), are expected to significantly impact the market growth in the upcoming years.
Jewellery Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global jewellery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Buccellati (Compagnie Financière Richemont SA)
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited
Graff
Harry Winston Inc (The Swatch Group)
HStern
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Pandora A/S
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Signet Jewelers
Swarovski
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global jewellery market on the basis of product, material and region.
Breakup by Product:
Necklace
Ring
Earrings
Bracelet
Others
Breakup by Material:
Gold
Platinum
Diamond
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
