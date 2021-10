E-Learning Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ E-Learning Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global e-learning market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. E-learning or online learning is the process of acquiring knowledge through electronic technologies and media. The learning is conducted via the internet, intranet, satellite broadcast, interactive TV, or CD-ROM, where students can access their learning materials online at any given place or time. E-learning is imparted in the form of online courses, degrees and programs to a large number of recipients at the same time by offering interactive classes, video conferencing, and live lectures on a wide range of topics.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market/requestsample The global e-learning market is primarily driven by the growing penetration of the internet and smart devices. Besides this, e-learning is increasingly gaining popularity as a cost-effective training and learning technique across corporate and academic sectors. In addition to this, the market is fueled by the advent of cloud-based learning management systems and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Moreover, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, institutions are shifting toward e-learning solutions to complete the curriculum owing to the strict social distancing and lockdown measures implemented by governments in various countries. Furthermore, technological advancements in virtual and augmented reality are also expected to significantly impact the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:Adobe Inc.Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)Blackboard Inc.Cisco Systems Inc.GP Strategies CorporationInstructure Inc. Competitive Landscape with Key Players:Adobe Inc.Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)Blackboard Inc.Cisco Systems Inc.GP Strategies CorporationInstructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)Oracle CorporationPearson PlcSAP SESkillsoft CorporationThomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).Breakup by Technology:Online E-LearningLearning Management SystemMobile E-LearningRapid E-LearningVirtual ClassroomOthersBreakup by Provider:ServicesContentBreakup by Application:AcademicK-12Higher EducationVocational TrainingCorporateSmall and Medium EnterprisesLarge EnterprisesGovernmentBreakup by Region:North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaAustraliaIndonesiaOthersEuropeGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainRussiaOthersLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoOthersMiddle East and Africa 