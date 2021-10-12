E-Learning Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Learning Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global e-learning market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. E-learning or online learning is the process of acquiring knowledge through electronic technologies and media. The learning is conducted via the internet, intranet, satellite broadcast, interactive TV, or CD-ROM, where students can access their learning materials online at any given place or time. E-learning is imparted in the form of online courses, degrees and programs to a large number of recipients at the same time by offering interactive classes, video conferencing, and live lectures on a wide range of topics.
The global e-learning market is primarily driven by the growing penetration of the internet and smart devices. Besides this, e-learning is increasingly gaining popularity as a cost-effective training and learning technique across corporate and academic sectors. In addition to this, the market is fueled by the advent of cloud-based learning management systems and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Moreover, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, institutions are shifting toward e-learning solutions to complete the curriculum owing to the strict social distancing and lockdown measures implemented by governments in various countries. Furthermore, technological advancements in virtual and augmented reality are also expected to significantly impact the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Adobe Inc.
Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
Blackboard Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
GP Strategies Corporation
Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
Oracle Corporation
Pearson Plc
SAP SE
Skillsoft Corporation
Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).
Breakup by Technology:
Online E-Learning
Learning Management System
Mobile E-Learning
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Others
Breakup by Provider:
Services
Content
Breakup by Application:
Academic
K-12
Higher Education
Vocational Training
Corporate
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Government
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
