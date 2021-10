Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frozen fruits and vegetables market reached a value of US$ 24.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-fruits-and-vegetables-market/requestsample Frozen fruits and vegetables are frozen and packaged at low temperatures after being harvested, washed, blanched, and cut. The freezing technique helps in long-term preservation and retains the original flavor, color, texture and nutritional value of fresh products. Frozen fruits and vegetables are commonly processed in sliced, raw, pureed, and cubed forms. As compared to their fresh counterparts, these products offer various benefits, such as quicker preparation time, low cost and easy availability during off-season.The rising consumption of ready-to-eat food products is primarily driving the global frozen fruits and vegetable market. In line with this, the escalating demand for seasonal fruits and vegetables throughout the year is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and awareness about the nutritional value of frozen fruits and vegetables amongst consumers is fueling the market growth. Rapidly improving cold storage chains are leading to a smooth and systematic supply of frozen fruits and vegetables across the globe, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global frozen fruits and vegetables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Dole Food Company, IncArdo NVHJ HeinzSimplot Australia Pty. LtdGeneral MillsKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global frozen fruits and vegetables market on the basis of key regions, product type and distribution channel.Breakup by Key Regions:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaBreakup by Product Type:Frozen FruitsFrozen VegetablesBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets/HypermarketsIndependent RetailersConvenience StoresOnlineOthersExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-fruits-and-vegetables-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market North America Wheat Flour Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-wheat-flour-market North America Vinegar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinegar-market North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.