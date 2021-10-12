Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Akerna connects data points across the global cannabis supply chain to create one of the world’s most transparent and accountable consumer packaged goods supply chains on a global scale.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Akerna consolidates cannabis technology companies to connect data points in the global cannabis supply chain. In doing so, Akerna creates one of the world’s most transparent and accountable consumer packaged goods supply chains on a global scale. Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is the first cannabis software company to be listed on a major U.S. exchange.
Jessica Billingsley serves as Akerna’s Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair. She is an accomplished innovator, executive, and board member in public and private international technology with over 20 years of experience. She co-founded MJ Freeway in 2010, where she served as President until April 2018, and later as the CEO until MJ Freeway was acquired by MTech to form Akerna. Shortly after, as CEO, Jessica led Akerna to become the first cannabis technology company listed on Nasdaq. Akerna provides the most comprehensive technology ecosystem for cannabis operators, governments, and brands, from seed-to-sale, providing transparency along virtually every piece of the supply chain.
Jessica has received multiple prestigious awards and recognitions for her leadership in technology, cannabis, and female entrepreneurship. She is an expert in new markets, growth sectors, advanced technologies, M&A, integration, complex transactions, private and public capital markets, P&L ownership and board governance, cyber security, data privacy, media, and public relations.
“I am thrilled to be honored as a Top 100 Innovation CEO. Since day one, our mission was to create software that ensures cannabis product safety to patients, consumers, and governments,” said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna CEO. “Akerna innovates the cannabis supply chain. The connected data and information that we provide is modernizing the cannabis industry.”
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT AKERNA
Established in 2019, Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is the first cannabis software company to be listed on a major U.S. exchange. Since that time, Akerna has continued to grow and evolve, focusing on key acquisitions of technology companies specifically designed to support the cannabis industry. Through its growing family of brands, Akerna connects data points across the global cannabis supply chain to create one of the world’s most transparent and accountable consumer packaged goods supply chains on a global scale. Akerna believes connected data and information will modernize and propel the cannabis industry forward by increasing the power of businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
