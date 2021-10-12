Nutraceuticals Market Report 2021: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nutraceuticals market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nutraceuticals Market Report: COQ10, Probiotics/Prebiotics, Taurine, Omega-3, Green Tea, Antioxidants, Calcium, Lycopene, B-Complex, Dietary Fiber, Collagen, Aloe Vera and Zinc”, the global nutraceuticals market reached a value of US$ 285.2 Billion in 2019. Nutraceuticals refer to a range of functional food products and medicines that are utilized for enhancing the overall health of an individual. They are also deployed in animal feed additives, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors as an antioxidant to improve the overall immunity, cognitive behavior and digestive systems. Nutraceuticals are a rich source of taurine, calcium, zinc, and omega 3.
The rising health consciousness amongst consumers is catalyzing the demand for dietary additives in the forms of tablets and capsules for maintaining physical and mental health, which is primarily contributing to the global nutraceuticals market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are consistently innovating their product portfolio to maintain their positions in the market while catering to diversified consumer needs. They are introducing novel modes of delivery of nutraceuticals, such as chewing gum, patches, quick-dissolving strips, soft chews, and gummy bears. This is creating a positive outlook for the market further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nutraceuticals market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
PepsiCo Inc.
Coca Cola
Otsuka
Yakult Honsha
Danone
GlaxoSmithKline
Cadbury
Morinaga
Nestle
Kirin Brewery
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
