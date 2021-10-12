Rapid Test Kit Market For COVID-19 Market Size To Reach USD 3.70 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of -20.9% | Reports And Data
Growing emphasis by governments worldwide to curb the spread of COVID-19 is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rapid test kit market for COVID-19 is expected to reach USD 3.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The initial diagnosis of diseases, as well as accuracy, play an instrumental role in the treatment of patients. Rapid test kits are in vitro diagnostics methods implemented individually or in a small series that involve manual procedures and have been developed to provide a rapid result. For the purpose testing COVID-19, rapid test kit may require about 10 to 30 minutes to give a result as compared to about hours of molecular tests performed in large series, or it might take even more time samples have to be transported to a remotely located testing laboratory. The rapid tests for COVID-19 are fairly simple to perform and infer and hence need limited test operator training and may be used either for usage in hospital laboratories or close to the point-of-care.
The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the worldwide population in radical ways. In several nations, geriatric people are facing the maximum dangers and challenges in dire situation. Even though people of all age groups are at risk of getting infected by COVID-19, elderly people face a substantial risk of getting severely ill in the event of contracting COVID-19, owing to physiological changes that follow with aging and probable underlying health conditions. More than 95.0% of deaths owing to the disease occurred in people aged than 60 years. Over 50.0% of all casualties involved people aged 80 years or older. It has been found that 8 out of 10 fatalities are happening in individuals with no less than one comorbidity, especially in those with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, as well as with other chronic underlying conditions.
Key Offerings of the Global Rapid Test Kit Market Report:
• Deep insights into the Rapid Test Kit market landscape
• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Rapid Test Kit market
• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends
• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry
• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments
Market Dynamics:
Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.
Key companies in the market include:
Abbott Laboratories, Acumen Research Laboratories, BioMedomics, Biolidics, LabCorp, ThermoFisher, CTK Biotech, Biomaxima, Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co. Ltd., and Getein Biotech, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By test type, the rapid antigen test is likely to hold substantial market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of -21.1% in the forecast period. The basis rapid antigen test is the particular binding of an antigen (glycoprotein or protein) to an antibody. Antigen assays are usually more cost-effective as compared to either molecular or culture techniques; nevertheless, they do not increase their target as culture increases communicable organisms or as polymerase chain reaction amplifies nucleic acid. Therefore, this test is frequently less sensitive as compared to other methods.
• By end-users, hospitals and clinics are likely to contribute to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of -21.0% the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.
• The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of -20.0% in the forecast period, attributed to the presence of a large population in the countries such as India in the region pushing the governments to order rapid test kits for COVID-19 in huge quantity to contain the spread of the disease.
• In April 2020, a minimum of four conglomerate producers of COVID-19 rapid test kits are putting efforts to supply over a million diagnostic kits to the Indian sub-continent, as the nation looks to produce testing for the novel coronavirus. The Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Altona, and Seegene are all anticipated to commence supplying COVID-19 test kits.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global rapid test kit market for COVID-19 on the basis of test type, end-users, and region:
Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)
• Rapid Antigen Test
• Rapid Antibody Test
• Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostics Laboratory
• Home Care
• Others
Regional Analysis:
The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Rapid Test Kit market.
The regional analysis covers:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
