Courier, Express and Parcel Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Courier, Express and Parcel Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global courier, express and parcel market reached a value of US$ 368.5 Billion in 2020. Courier, express, and parcel (CEP) are the services that provide delivery of various goods and products through land, air, or waterways across locations. The packaged goods are non-palletized and generally, weigh around a hundred pounds altogether. These services function typically on business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C) and customer-to-customer (C2C) model, combined with other value-added services for the enhanced delivery experience. Unlike conventional courier and parcel services, express deliveries are generally time-bound, enabling high-value consignments to be delivered in few days or at a pre-decided date and time.
Market Trends
The growing e-commerce industry and elevating cross-border trade are driving the growth of the market. The emergence of cross-border trade channels, particularly in the emerging economies, has escalated the number of international trade and B2C shipments. Moreover, growing consumer traction for online shopping through e-commerce portals further bolsters the market growth. E-commerce retailers partner with courier service companies for the delivery of goods across domestic and international locations. Additionally, technological advancements, such as integrating digital technologies with crowdsourced delivery models, further aggravate the market growth. These technologies help enhance overall operational efficiency and meet customer requirements effectively. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, increasing consumer expenditure capacities, and growing manufacturing industry is further projected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
Aramex PJSC
Deutsche Post AG
Fedex Corporation
La Poste SA
Pos Malaysia Berhad
Poste Italiane SpA.
PostNL NV
Qantas Courier Limited
Royal Mail Group Plc
SF Express Co. Ltd.
SG Holdings Co. Ltd.
Singapore Post Ltd.
United Parcel Service Inc.
Yamato Transport Co.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type, destination, type, end-use sector and region.
Breakup by Service Type:
B2B (Business-to-Business)
B2C (Business-to-Consumer)
C2C (Customer-to-Customer)
Breakup by Destination:
Domestic
International
Breakup by Type:
Air
Ship
Subway
Road
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)
Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
