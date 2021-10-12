UrGaming Launches its URG-U token and Starts the Development of Its Educational Platform for Gamers

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UrGaming, a platform development company for the gamer community, has announced the launch of its URG-U token (Listed on pancakeswap October 2, 2021) alongside the start of the development of its new URG University platform, dedicated to education for gamers who want to improve their level within highly competitive video games.



The video game industry and the gamer community continue to expand, this thanks to the rise of technology and the pandemic situation that has accelerated this growth, attracting millions of people who are now more than ever connected in this exciting industry.

URG University is a DeFi platform, specifically designed to provide access to knowledge and training from the best video game players in the world through online courses. According to company officials, "URG University is one of the best tools for all those who want to improve and advance at a competitive level in high-performance games in the e-sports industry. And at the same time the first educational platform for the gamer community of the Binance Smart Chain Network, with a contract audited and verified by Solidproof that will be launched during the first half of 2022".

The URG University platform will be available within the first half of 2022, with which it is expected to generate a high impact on the gamer community. Both for becoming a real tool to generate income for high-level players and content creators related to this industry, as well as the contribution to the development of skills of those players who seek to progress and take their performance in video games to a better level. The following will be offered within the URG University platform:

- Professional Gamers courses sponsored by UrGaming

- Courses for content creators sponsored by UrGaming

- Gamers courses and / or external content creators

- A series of collectible NFTs

In addition, the company's marketing team has stated that, "We will hold e-sports events throughout the remainder of 2021 and throughout 2022 in order to position our brand within the community and be recognized globally as a trustworthy sponsor of the video game industry and in this way to achieve great corporate alliances with brands already positioned in the community." Currently they have already started their series of tournaments and showmatches called "UrGaming Arena" where the best video game players in the world participate.

About the company

UrGaming is a company created to develop platforms for the gaming community and empower gamers all around the world. The main objective of the company is to deliver high-value tools for the community and also, to those players and content creators who want to make a better life from their career, helping them to better monetize their audience and strengthening the relationship between both. The development team and business management are located in Chile, making it one of the pioneering companies in the creation of platforms within the DeFi and crypto world in Latin America.

