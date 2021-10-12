South Africa Asphalt Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " South Africa Asphalt Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the South Africa asphalt market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Asphalt is a sticky, black-colored semi-solid material obtained from the residue of distilled petroleum. It is commonly available in cutback, modified, emulsions and penetration grades. Asphalt is widely used as a mixture of aggregates, binder and filler for the construction of roads, highways, footways and car parking. In comparison to the traditionally used coal tar, asphalt provides a smoother and skid-resistant surface that aids in reducing wear and tear of vehicles, enhancing the vehicle performance and road safety and minimizing the fuel consumption.
The South Africa asphalt market is primarily being driven by the extensive infrastructural development activities across the country. Asphalt is widely used in the construction of dams, roads, parks and pavements due to its enhanced crack resistance, binding and durability properties. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of warm-mix asphalt (WMA), that aids in reducing the overall fuel consumption, thermal aging and vehicular emissions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including significant growth in the construction industry, along with the increasing utilization of environment-friendly recycled asphalt, are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.
South Africa Asphalt Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the south africa asphalt market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Actop
Caltex Asphalt
Engen Refineries
National Asphalt Limited
Natref Refinery
Mosal Bay GTF Refinery
SAPREF
Sasol Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the south africa asphalt market on the basis of product, application and type.
Breakup by Product:
Paving
Roofing
Others
Breakup by Application:
Roadways
Waterproofing
Coatings
Recreation
Others
Breakup by Type:
Penetration Grade
Cutback
Modified
Emulsions
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
