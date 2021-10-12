India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Industry Growth Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027
India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Report, Business Opportunity, Top Key players, and Growth Forecast 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valves are majorly used in process industries where fluids are required to transport from one point to another. These are used to regulate, control or direct the flow of the substances such as gases, liquids and slurries by opening, closing or partially obstructing the pathway of the material. The India steel and alloy casting valves market is majorly driven by growth in industries in developed as well as developing countries.
The India steel and alloy casting valves market size accounted for $1.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Major Key Players of the India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market are:
AZ Armaturen GmbH, Schlumberger Limited (Cameron), Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd., Franklin Valve Company, Galli & Cassina, Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd., G M Engineering, Hawa Valves, Hitech, Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Idex Corporation (Richter Chemie-Technik GmbH), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd., Trillium Flow Technologies, UNP Polyvalves (India) Pvt. Ltd., Valves Industries and Flowserve Corporation (Microfinish valves and pump).
Major Types of India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves covered are:
Plug Valves
Gate Globe Check Valves
Butterfly Valves
Ball Valves
Major Applications of India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves covered are:
Manual Operation
Pneumatic ON-OFF Operation
Electric ON-OFF Operation
Pneumatic Control Operation
Electric Control Operation
Research objectives:-
- To study and analyze the global India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.
- To understand the structure of the India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- Focuses on the key global India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To analyze the India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.
