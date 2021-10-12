Recovery Beach Addiction Treatment Centers Now Opens in Southern California Promising Top-Of-The-Line Amenities & Care for Inpatient & Outpatient Treatments

Leading California drug rehab center starts operating in Orange County, providing a full continuum of care ranging from residential care to detoxification. Recovery Beach also provides outpatient treatment options.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, USA , Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Beach, a leading California drug rehab center, announced its grand opening in Orange County. The opening of its drug rehab clinic will provide people with a range of treatment options, from detoxification to residential care.



The California drug rehab center promises luxurious facilities and upscale amenities, in addition to a program which accepts the majority of private insurance policies. In other words, insurance will most likely cover the costs of treatment.

Recovery Beach is also offering a virtual tour via its official website; visit https://recoverybeach.com/

“At recovery beach, our state-of-the-art facilities are meant to offer everything a person would need to recover. Whether you or a loved one is struggling with addiction to alcohol or drugs, now is the time to get them enrolled. Every passing minute means they slip deeper into the abyss of addiction. The enrollment process is also fast and easy.” Said Jason Landver, of Recovery Beach.

He added, “We have made sure that patients get the best care, have the best facilities and are looked after like family. Whether it’s you or a loved one, we’d be happy to help you overcome addiction. We know that addiction recovery is a long road, but allow us to make it easier and more enjoyable.”

About Recovery Beach

Recovery Beach is a drug and alcohol rehab center nestled in the beautiful Orange County. It is one of the leading providers of treatment for those suffering from substance abuse and alcohol addiction. The center’s professional team consists of experts with years of experience in the alcohol and drug addiction industry, offering dual diagnosis treatment to help unearth the root cause of addiction. Recovery Beach’s experts believe that addiction is firmly rooted in a person’s past trauma, and they help find, then eliminate the trauma for lasting sobriety. Patients are offered a complete continuum of care from residential treatment to detoxification and outpatient treatment.



Website: https://recoverybeach.com/

Name: Jason Landver Organization: Recovery Beach Address: 13212 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840, USA Phone: 1-855-964-4405