Cosmetic Implants Market Share 2021: Industry Size, Trends, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cosmetic Implants Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cosmetic implants market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Cosmetic implants are medical devices used to enhance the aesthetic looks of an individual and repair the deformities that occur during accidents, trauma and congenital diseases. These implants are a convenient way of replacing or rectifying the dysfunctional or missing body part, which can be regained or enhanced through the procedure. Cosmetic implants include breast implants, facial implants, nose prostheses, ocular prostheses, and injectable fillers. They are placed under the skin or on the surface of the body to improve the appearance and function of abnormal body parts.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-implants-market/requestsample
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The global cosmetic implants market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive (MI) reconstruction surgeries. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding physical appearance is also propelling the demand for cosmetic implants across various countries. In addition to this, the rising number of congenital face disorders and dental deformities are fueling the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of injectable and hyaluronic acid facial fillers, and gummy bear breast implants, are expected to significantly influence the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape:
• 3M Company
• Allergan plc
• AbbVie Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Dentsply Sirona
• Implantech Associates Inc.
• Institut Straumann AG
• Johnson & Johnson
• POLYTECH Health
• Aesthetics GmbH
• Sientra Inc
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
• Dental Implants
• Breast Implants
• Facial Implants
• Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
• Metals
• Polymers
• Ceramics
• Biomaterials
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Specialty Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-implants-market

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

