SYSTEMATIX INFOTECH CELEBRATES 16 YEARS WITH THE ESTEEMED ISO/IEC 27001 CERTIFICATION
Dual Celebration for Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd. –Company completes 16 Years of its foundation and gets the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 CertificationCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systematix Infotech has come a long way to celebrate 16 years of recognized presence in the domain of IT. With its prominence in building a vast talent pool working on innovative technologies, it has been disrupting information practices and development trends in the industry for years. The company has been the leading thriving force to power new-age start-ups and enterprises with IT-enabled solutions and is the most revered outsourcing unit globally.
While the company is celebrating its 16thfoundational anniversary this month, it has received the highly esteemed ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate to add to its long-held credibility in the domain.
This marks the moment of celebration for the company and the entire team is observing this as a revering accomplishment.
On this landmark moment, Mr. Sunil Rawat, Founder and Managing Director – Systematix Infotech made few announcements, “It’s a great occasion to share with you that we are shifting to a new 21000 Sq. Feet office space in January 2022. Also, doing our bit towards social welfare we have started ‘Independent You’ foundation to support child education and women empowerment. We are introducing round-the-year training sessions for technical teams and new trainees so that the new learning never stops and the budding talent gets a fair chance to grow”.
Adding to this further Mr. Ajay Bhoraskar , CEO at Systematix Infotech , said “At Systematix , The ISO/IEC certification coming right at the time when we just landed on the 16th year mark recognizes our feat of magnitude and excellence as a seasoned provider and evidently validates the precision-led security practices we adopt at work.”
The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is bestowed to the organization that fulfills the compliances of comprehensively appointing, applying, managing, and continually improving information management and security requisites at the workplace.
This certificate establishes the fact that Systematix Infotech commits to continual improvement, development, and protection of information assets implementing appropriate risk assessments, policies, and controls.
Such prestigious accreditation validates Systematix Infotech as one of the most valuable companies in the domain and further strengthens its progress and prominence as an innovation-driven IT company that seeks excellence.
About Systematix –
Systematix Infotech (A CMMI Level 3 Company) is known for its innovation-led approach in the field of Information Technology. With16+ years of experience serving 900+ clients worldwide, the company marks a strong presence in transforming and inspiring businesses and trends globally. The company is bestowed with “Great Place to Work®” Certification recently by Great Place to Work For Institute.
