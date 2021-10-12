Alpinesoft E-Kart LLP announces the launch of its skincare brand Juvia Essentials

Alpinesoft E- Kart LLP proudly announces the launch of their brand Juvia Essentials

Alpinesoft E-Kart LLP, a business with experience in the E-Commerce sector has launched an Indian brand of skincare products by the name of Juvia Essentials. With more than 5 years of experience of selling products online in the skincare and cosmetic industry, they are now launching their own brand with a range of products that is unique and at reasonable and affordable prices.

We are an Indian brand and all our products, including the bottles, labels, boxes, jars and of course the ingredients that constitute our product are all Made in India.

"We aim to provide high quality skin care products at a reasonable price to reach the masses" said Ansh Arvind, Partner Alpinesoft E-Kart LLP.

"With this launch we are bringing Make in India products that are comparable to international quality products" said Arnav Arvind, Partner, Alpinesoft E-Kart LLP.

Alpinesoft E-Kart LLP