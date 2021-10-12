Korea Call Center AI Market to Reach $350.08 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Enhanced customer experience and customer response time and improvement in data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the Korea call center AI market. The telecom sector held the highest share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. The demand for call center AI increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic as they reduce tasks handled by traditional call center agents through the usage of various technologies.

Enhanced customer experience and customer response time and improvement in data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the Korea call center AI market. However, high installation and training costs along with rise in privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the surge in interest in AI technologies and rise of social media platforms create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for call center AI increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic as they reduce tasks handled by traditional call center agents through the usage of speech recognition and natural language processing technologies.

Owing to lockdown measures implemented across the world, there has been scarcity of workforce. So, the implementation of call center AI could fulfill the role of agents to respond to repetitive user queries.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Korea call center AI market based on component, deployment, and industry vertical.

Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the Korea call center AI market, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom sector held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Korea call center AI market analyzed in the research include Cognex, Omron, Basler, National Instruments, Keyence, Teledyne Technologies, Sony, Intel, Texas Instruments, and Baumer Optronic.

Korea Call Center AI Market



