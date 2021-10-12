Automotive Sensors Market size, Share, Business Growth, Overview Highlighting Major Drivers by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Sensors Market Size – USD 26.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report further segments the Automotive Sensors industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum.

A new research report on the global Automotive Sensors market was published by Emergen Research that contains key statistical data of the market and is organized in detailed pictorial representations such as tables, charts, graphs, and diagrams. The Automotive Sensors market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision making process.

The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market

Global Automotive Sensors Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides an extensive regional analysis of the market. The segmentation offers insights into the sales network and distribution channels, sales analysis, profit margins, volume chain analysis, and region-wise market size. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key geographical regions as well as their countries.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the automotive sensors market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors.

The regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Competitors of the Report:

The report also provides detail about market players in the global Automotive Sensors market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Automotive Sensors Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

On the basis of the application spectrum, the market is segmented into:

The chassis application segment will also show steady growth in this market over the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the chassis sensor capability to provide safety to the passenger and driver, which controls and handles a vehicle with stability

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Thermocouple

IC temperature sensor

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Hatchback

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Emergen Research provides customization of the report as per the needs of the clients.

