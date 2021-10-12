Biostimulants Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Report, Key Players and Growth Drivers 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global biostimulants market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Biostimulants are microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of a plant. They are produced from various active ingredients, like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial amendments. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, water holding capacity, metabolism, and chlorophyll production in the plant. They also help in enhancing the antioxidant properties, stimulating root development and plant cell enlargement.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding agriculture industry, growing demand for agricultural sustainability, and rising adoption of organic farming practices are primarily catalyzing the biostimulants market growth. It is widely being utilized in organic manure to improve soil fertility and plant health. Moreover, the growing concerns towards the adverse effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers are further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the decline in the availability of fertile land and surging food consumption levels are also driving the product demand. Numerous innovations and increasing R&D activities in the field of agricultural sciences are further anticipated to drive the market.
Biostimulants Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Adama LTD.
Isagro
Italpollina SpA
BASF SE
Biolchim SpA.
Koppert B.V.
Novozymes
Biostadt India Ltd.
Agrinos AS
Bayer
Syngenta
Valagro SpA
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Acid-based
Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
Amino Acid
Extract-based
Seaweed Extract
Other Plant Extracts
Others
Microbial Soil Amendments
Chitin & Chitosan
Others
Breakup by Crop Type:
Cereals and Grains
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Oilseeds and Pulses
Others
Breakup by Form:
Dry
Liquid
Breakup by Origin:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Direct
Indirect
Breakup by Application:
Foliar Treatment
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Breakup by End-User:
Farmers
Research Organizations
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biostimulants-market/requestsample
