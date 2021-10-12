Global Trade Management Market, Top Vendor, Overview, Trends, Size and Size
Trade management market solutions aid in reducing manual and back-office operations, owing to which their adoption is increasing across the globe.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global trade management market reached US$ 830 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
Trade management solutions include computer software and related services, which assist an organization in optimizing business processes and automating different processes of customs, regulatory compliance, global logistics and trade financing. These solutions digitally implement a trade sequence that includes discovering a set-up, determining allocation size, and planning as well as monitoring the entry and exits of the trade. They help in minimizing costs, maximizing profits, reducing the risk for suppliers and buyers, and offering control and transparency of payments, orders and shipments. Consequently, trade management solutions are utilized across different industry verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and aerospace and defense.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Trade Management Market Trends:
Trade management solutions aid in reducing manual and back-office operations, owing to which their adoption is increasing across the globe. Moreover, the rising public and private investments in numerous logistics infrastructural projects for import and export management are strengthening the market growth. Along with this, the introduction of technologically advanced solutions, which help in improving supply chain agility, minimizing operational time and reducing distribution costs, is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of digitization, in confluence with rapid industrialization, acts as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors that are projected to escalate the demand for trade management solutions in the upcoming years include the implementation of favorable government policies that promote international trade activities and extensive research and development (R&D) by leading vendors operating in the industry.
Global Trade Management Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Amber Road, Inc.
Integration Point, Inc.
Livingston International Inc.
Oracle Corporation
QAD Inc.
QuestaWeb Inc.
SAP SE
Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Services
Breakup by Functionality:
Trade Function
Trade Compliance
Trade Finance
Trade Consulting
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Retail and Consumer Goods
Transportation and Logistics
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers
nd Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
