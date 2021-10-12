Sports Technology Market Insights, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Benefits offered by wearable devices include workout injury prevention, player safety assessment tool, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance, which is boosting demand for wearables.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sports technology market in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the sports industry is driving market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of sports, technology, and region:

Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Baseball

Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

American Football/Rugby

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Esports

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Sports Technology market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Sports Technology market.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Sports Technology market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Sports Technology market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Sports Technology market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Sports Technology market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Sports Technology market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Sports Technology market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Sports Technology Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Sports Technology Market Definition

1.2. Sports Technology Market Research Scope

1.3. Sports Technology Market Methodology

1.4. Sports Technology Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sports Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Sports Technology Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Sports Technology Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Sports Technology Market Regional Outlook

Continued…