Oleochemicals Market Research Report 2021-26, Size, Price Trends, Outlook and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oleochemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.
Oleochemicals refer to organic compounds obtained by the hydrolysis of plant oils and animal fats, such as soybean, sunflower and fish oils. These chemicals are widely replacing conventionally utilized petrochemical-based products due to their low toxicity, renewable nature, biodegradability and high efficiency. Some of the most common types of oleochemicals include fatty acids, fatty alcohols, glycerin, amines, oleic acids and methyl esters. They are widely used in the formulation of numerous personal care and household products, including soaps, surface cleaners, fabric softeners, dishwashing cleaners, degreasers and various hygiene products. These compounds find extensive applications across various industrial verticals, such as the food, personal care, and chemical sectors. They are also employed as intermediaries in the paint, plastic, rubber, pharmaceutical and lubricant industries.
Global Oleochemicals Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable chemicals across industries. Various companies are now shifting from petrochemicals to oleochemicals due to their renewable nature. The escalating prices of petrochemicals and their high-toxicity levels are further facilitating the uptake of oleochemicals across the globe. These compounds are widely used in the production of biodiesel, biopolymers and green solvents. This, along with the enhanced focus on sustainable development, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, these compounds are extensively utilized in the production of multiple fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and personal care products. In addition to this, the growing preference for organic product variants among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, oleochemicals form an essential component in the preparation of bio-based lubricants. These lubricants are replacing synthetic alternatives as they improve the overall efficiency of automobiles. Numerous key players are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to integrate these compounds with metabolic engineering strategies using renewable feedstocks, which is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.
Global Oleochemicals Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Fatty Acids
Fatty Alcohols
Glycerine
Others
Breakup by Form:
Liquid
Solid
Flakes
Pellets
Beads
Others
Breakup by Application:
Soaps and Detergents
Plastics
Paper
Lubricants
Rubber
Coatings and Resins
Personal Care Products
Others
Breakup by Feedstock:
Palm
Soy
Rapeseed
Sunflower
Tallow
Palm Kernel
Coconut
Others
Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
