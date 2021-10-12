Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report Analysis - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

The study audits various winning strategies adopted by the market leaders to maintain the competitive edge worldwide.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in transportation market size is expected to reach USD 7,065.1 Million in 2028 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market can be attributed to rising demand for safety and security in transportation and logistics and increasing deployment of more advanced traffic management solutions.

The latest market intelligence study on the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The Artificial Intelligence in transportation market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate as compared to other regional markets over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of the transportation sector, rising sales of heavy commercial vehicles, and increasing use of AI in transportation, traffic management, and logistics.

Major companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market include Daimler AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, VOLVO, PACCAR Inc., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Scania AB, Valeo, and MAN SE.

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in transportation market in terms of process, learning technology, application, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Signal Recognition

Object Recognition

Data Mining

Learning Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Deep Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Autonomous Trucks

HMI Trucks

Semi-autonomous Trucks

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market.

