CanadianSME small business magazine is delighted to announce a Free two-day Virtual Small Business Summit 2021
A free two-day exclusive event for small business ownersMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2021 is an exclusive virtual event for Canadian small and medium enterprises. It is a two-day virtual small business conference taking place on October 14-15, 2021. We, at CanadianSME, believe in recognizing the efforts of these small business owners, and in line with the tradition of Canada, we wish to provide such entrepreneurs with a platform where they can meet like-minded individuals and share their stories. Since last year everything has changed, and businesses have had to survive the biggest test of time. One thing it was not, is easy.
Our Small Business Summit is a bid to listen to the pleas and hurdles of the small businesses in Canada and help them find an effective and data-driven solution. In this summit, covering two fruitful days, we will be discussing entrepreneurial resilience in challenging times, small business leadership, Cloud and Technology that can transform your small business, live Q&A, cash flow tips from top financial experts, mental health, and much more.
CanadianSME is grateful to all the sponsors, participants, experts, volunteers, and business owners. This event is sponsored by the Exclusive Banking Partner RBC, Gold Sponsors, UPS and Ricoh Canada, Silver Sponsors Nerds On Site, Mitacs and Zoho, Digital Display partner Samsung Canada, and Bronze partner Alexio Corporation and supporting partner Cargo.
CanadianSME Small Business Summit will welcome numerous experts sitting on an esteemed panel to conduct a meaningful discussion on a variety of topics. Some of the topics that we will be covering include the role of women entrepreneurs, digital transformation and its importance, cloud technology, small business leadership, and the future of e-commerce and retail. All the panellists are an expert in their respective fields with the aim to provide detailed information and help small business owners.
At CanadianSME’s Small Business Summit, we welcome everyone from small business leaders, Owners, CEOs, Business consultants, Finance, and HR managers to IT decision-makers from small and medium enterprises who face challenges to adopt innovative technologies.
The CanadianSME Small Business Summit is all about furthering the interests and recognizing the efforts of small businesses in Canada and it is our aim to keep working consistently to provide a platform and help entrepreneurs reach their business goals.
“As a former small business owner and someone who’s been studying the small business sector for many years, I couldn’t be more excited about Phase 5 being CanadianSME Small Business Magazine’s Research Partner. Small business owners are the drivers of the Canadian economy, and our insights can help the big brand who serve them better understand them and serve them better. We all need to commit to small business.” Stephan Sigaud, EVP Marketing, Phase 5
“With technology blanketing every corner of our lives, we need to consider cybersecurity an essential life skill. Start today by registering for the summit and watching my presentation on Cybersecurity Defensive Tactics for Small Business. See you there!” Anne Genge Director of Privacy & Cybersecurity Education, Alexio Corporation
“It is the determination and passion of small business owners that fuels the Canadian economy and the communities where they operate”, says Paul Gaspar, Director for Small Business at UPS Canada. “We have made it our mission to provide Canadian entrepreneurs with the tools and support they need to persevere and grow. We are thrilled to be a part of The CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2021 to not only provide our expertise but to learn from business leaders across the country.” Paul Gaspar, Director for Small Business at UPS Canada.
Whatever the state of affairs is with your enterprise, the CanadianSME and all its members are very pleased to welcome you to this special event. We are together a collegial network of enterprisers who make a difference to the Canadian economy; local, regional, provincial and nationally the largest employers and the seat of all creation of consequence. All economies are driven ahead higher and further by SMEs, than by any government by any bank by any federal institution or any large institution. We are ling pin and you play a role in building us a stronger, more vibrant future for Canadians, and the generation that’s coming is counting on you to keep at it, and through forums like this, our hope is that you reach outside of your comfort zone to generate new connections to become part of new networks because together it is better. And we are very pleased to be a part of this Nerds On Site and fixational focus on keeping you cyber secure and keep the cybercriminals at bay and out of your stuff. We are very pleased to be part and parcel of this special network opportunity for all Canadian SMEs. Privilege and pride! - Charlie Regan, CEO, Nerds On Site
“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CanadianSME as a Gold sponsor for the 2021 CanadianSME Business Summit,” says Eric Fletcher, VP of Marketing at Ricoh Canada Inc. “As an organization committed to supporting SMBs transform how they work, this year’s business summit presents the opportunity to recognize SMBs that have continued to adapt and contribute towards the Canadian economy.” Eric Fletcher, VP of Marketing at Ricoh Canada Inc.
“The industry has had to pivot in an incredibly short period of time and digital solutions have been a way for small businesses to continue serving their customers in new and innovative ways. We’re excited to support these businesses and continue bringing forward new innovations to help them grow.” - Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada
“The SME sector is the lifeblood of the Canadian economy and the role of small business owners, especially in the post-pandemic era, is crucial. Through The Small Business Summit 2021, we aim to reach out to a large number of SMEs and business owners and help them with their digital transformation journey using Zoho One - our all-in-one Business Management software.” LSP, Senior Evangelist, Zoho Corporation.
Visit www.smesummit.ca
Maheen Bari
Cmarketing Inc (CanadianSME)
+1 416-655-0205
info@canadiansme.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn