Cloud Migration Services Market Size Trends: Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cloud Migration Services Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global cloud migration services market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Cloud migration services assist companies in moving applications and databases from a legacy, on-premise IT infrastructure to a public cloud. They involve operating cost optimization strategies, setting monitoring tools, and transferring knowledge to in-house teams. Cloud migration services also consist of detailed process descriptions and continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipeline designs for quick development. Presently, numerous organizations across the globe utilize cloud migration services for achieving flexibility and scalability, improving agility, reducing IT operating costs, enhancing time to market, accelerating the digital transformation process, etc.
The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to several economic and business challenges, which is encouraging various enterprises to digitize key business processes using the cloud. This is among the key factors driving the cloud migration services market to boost the speed, performance, security, etc., of cloud adoption and transformation. Moreover, numerous educational institutions are relying on cloud computing for the purposes of remote education, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of health firms that are employing cloud solutions to meet the privacy, security, and compliance needs of healthcare practices, owing to the escalating volumes of medical data, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating demand for these solutions in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry to migrate hardware data and provide technologically aided services securely is anticipated to propel the cloud migration services market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
• Accenture plc
• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc),
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• DXC Technology Company
• Flexera
• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Rackspace Technology Inc.
• VMware Inc.
• Dell Technologies Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Service Type:
• Managed Services
• Professional Services
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• Public Cloud
• Private Cloud
• Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by Application:
• Project Management
• Infrastructure Management
• Security and Compliance Management
• Others
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• IT and Telecommunications
• Consumer Goods and Retail
• Government and Public Sector
• Media and Entertainment
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
