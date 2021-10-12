Text-to-Speech Market Report Analysis - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The technology is helpful in communicating with users when reading content or messages on a screen is inconvenient or not possible. This technology opens up information and applications for disabled people in new ways, and helps those individuals who are unable to read text on a screen to a great extent. Advancements in technology has resulted in further development of more innovative features in text-to-speech tools. Some market players have improved the optical character recognition (OCR) feature, which allows text to speech technology to read text from images aloud. For instance, a user can take a photograph of a street sign and have the words be read out in audio format.

Text-to-speech technology is used in the healthcare sector to increase a patient’s understanding of complex medical terms. It can further improve digital health technology in healthcare by speech-enabling websites, health apps, nurse call systems in hospitals, and portable health devices synthetic voices that are very humanlike.

The text-to-speech market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 due to high demand from the U.S. The rising trend of machine learning in the country and increase in demand for text-to-speech technology is driving growth of the market.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Services

Software-as-a-Service

Support, Implementation & Consulting

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Neural and Custom Voice

Non-Neural

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

Enterprises

Others (Government and Legal)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

