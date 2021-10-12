Waste Management Market Projected to Reach $2,483.0 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.4%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Increase in adoption of WTE incineration and recycling techniques is expected to promote the waste management market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The report analyzes the global waste management market on the basis of type, service, and region. The types of waste covered in this report are municipal waste and industrial waste. The services taken into consideration in the report are collection and disposable services. The collection service segment is further divided into collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting. The disposable services segment is sub-classified into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others.The global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/423 The report includes revenue generated from treatment of nonhazardous solid waste of residential and non-residential users. Further, rise in urban population is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, rise in industries and commercial sector has also led to rise in amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste management market trends and dynamics.An in-depth waste management market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The waste management market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.Top 10 Leading PlayersBiffa PlcClean Harbors, Inc.Covanta Holding CorporationDaiseki Co., Ltd.Hitachi Zosen CorporationRemondis Se & Co. KgRepublic Services, Inc.SuezVeolia EnvironnementWaste Management Inc.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/423 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeMunicipal WasteIndustrial WasteHazardous WasteBy ServiceCollection ServiceDisposable ServiceBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/423