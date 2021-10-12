3D Bioprinting Market Size, Trends, Demand, Application, Future Scope and Forecast 2021 to 2026
The global 3D Bioprinting Market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” 3D Bioprinting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global 3D Bioprinting Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. 3D bioprinting represents an additive manufacturing technique used for developing precise anatomical tissues through the decomposition of cell-based bio-inks. It involves several processes, including direct and laser writing, microstamping, stereolithography, electro-printing, photolithography, inkjet deposition, etc. The bio-inks are produced using living cells, biomaterials, active biomolecules, etc., to generate 3D structures of the tissues and organs. The printer deposits numerous layers of biomaterials to build complex bodily structures, such as bones, vascular grafts, skin, tracheal splints, cartilages, etc. 3D bioprinting assembles and binds these components with dissolvable gel or collagen scaffolds to support and mold the cells into the desired shape.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-bioprinting-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The escalating incidences of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) are primarily driving the 3D bioprinting market. Moreover, the growing requirement for regenerative medicines, cancer therapeutics, stem cell solutions, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, 3D bioprinting is gaining traction for liver modeling and the development of various bone, tissue, and medical implants, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising awareness among individuals regarding the importance of minimizing animal testing is augmenting the global market. In line with this, several cosmetic manufacturers are using bio-printed hair follicles and skin grafts to clinically test their products on human-like tissues instead of animals, which is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, including the development of organ-on-a-chip, magnetic levitation technology, 3D in-vitro analysis of the bodily functions, fabrication of artificial organs and tissues for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, etc., are expected to propel the 3D bioprinting market in the coming years.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-bioprinting-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
3D Systems Inc.
Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
Cellink, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)
GeSiM – Gesellschaft für Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH
Materialise
Organovo Holdings Inc.
Poietis, RegenHU
Stratasys Ltd
3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Component:
3D Bioprinters
Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting
Inkjet Bioprinting
Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting
Laser-assisted Bioprinting
Others
Scaffolds
Biomaterials
Living Cells
Hydrogels
Extracellular Matrices
Others
Breakup by Application:
Research
Drug Research
Regenerative Medicine
3D Cell Culture
Clinical
Skin
Bone and Cartilage
Blood Vessels
Others
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Research Organization and Academic Institutes
Biopharmaceuticals Companies
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Related Reports of IMARC Group:
Albumin Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/albumin-market
Bromine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bromine-market
Computational Biology Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computational-biology-market
Synthetic Lubricants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/synthetic-lubricants-market
Data Visualization Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-visualization-market
Blood Preparation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-preparation-market
Bug Tracking Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bug-tracking-software-market
Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-market
Medical Cyclotron Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-cyclotron-market
Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-nonwoven-disposables-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here