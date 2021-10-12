Healthcare IT Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

North America is projected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share contribution to the global healthcare IT market over the forecast period.

Key market participants include Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited,

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Healthcare IT market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Healthcare IT market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market on the basis of component, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hardware

Software

Service

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electronic Prescribing System

Laboratory Information System

Tele-health

Computerized Provider Order Entry System

Electronic Health Records

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Healthcare Analytics

Radiology information system

mHealth

Fraud management

Vendor-neutral archive

Revenue cycle management

Customer relationship management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payer

Public Payers

Private Payers

Healthcare Provider

Pharmacies

Ambulatory clinical centers

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Healthcare IT market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Healthcare IT market.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Healthcare IT market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Healthcare IT market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Healthcare IT market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Healthcare IT market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Healthcare IT market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Healthcare IT market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Healthcare IT Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Healthcare IT Market Definition

1.2. Healthcare IT Market Research Scope

1.3. Healthcare IT Market Methodology

1.4. Healthcare IT Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing number of malware and ransomware attacks

4.2.2.2. Growing safety issues on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.3. Rising data vulnerability in IoT networks

4.2.2.4. Increasing regulations for Healthcare IT.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of Healthcare IT solutions

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about Healthcare IT solutions among end-users

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare IT Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Healthcare IT Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Healthcare IT Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Healthcare IT Market Regional Outlook

Continued…