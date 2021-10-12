Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Emergen Research has recently published a new market intelligence report on the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market that spans over 200+ pages and offers a comprehensive overview of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market inclusive of value chain analysis, historical and current market size data, market growth, market opportunities, and technological advancements in the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market. The report has studied the industry vertical thoroughly to help the stakeholders and clients in formulating strategic business expansion plans and capitalize on emerging lucrative opportunities in the forecast period. The report also discusses the key companies operating in the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market and provides insights into their business expansion plans and strategic collaborations.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Growing deployment of big data analytics in the insurance sector is driving growth of the insurance company segment, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Robust presence of international and domestic players, including Alteryx Inc., BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc., among others, in countries in North America is driving growth of the market in the region to a significant extent.

Key market players include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in BFSI market on the basis of type, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

