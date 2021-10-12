Filtration & Separation Market Anticipated to Reach $116,123.0 Million by 2026
Owing to the rise in investment in the HVAC industry especially in the North America, and the Asia-Pacific region drives the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The filtration & separation refers to the removal and elevation of airborne and waterborne pollutant and particles. The constant operation in the industrial sector produces minute particles, chemicals, dust, and other allergens, which pollute air and water. Thus, there is a need of efficient filtration & separation for filtering out the unnecessary effluents with the help of filter media. Industrial gases are also needed to be filtered from impurities to improve the quality of the manufactured commodities.
The global filtration & separation market size was valued at $89.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $116.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.
The gas and liquid segment garnered the largest share in the filtration & separation market in 2018. In addition, the expansion of HVAC and chemical industry throughout the globe especially in nations such as the U.S., China, and India, fuels the demand for filtration & separation. The manufacturers of filtration & separation are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their filtration & separation market shares.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Gas and Liquid
Air
By End-User
Industrial Process
HVAC
Life Sciences
Water and Wastewater
Transportation
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
