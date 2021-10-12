Arrest Made in Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the First District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the First District.
Attempt to Commit Robbery
- On Friday, October 8, 2021, at approximately 3:28 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in 900 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect approached a store employee and demanded US currency. The employee refused and the suspect fled the scene.
Robbery of an Establishment
- On Friday, October 8, 2021, at approximately 11:52 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect approached a store employee and demanded US currency. The employee complied. The suspect fled the scene.
- On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 5:52 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspect approached a store employee and demanded US currency. The employee complied. The suspect fled the scene.
- On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 5:20 pm the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect approached an employee and demanded US currency. The employee complied. The suspect fled the scene.
On Saturday, October 9, 2021, 25 year-old Raydrian Scott, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with three counts of Robbery and one count of Attempt to Commit Robbery.