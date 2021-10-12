E-Prescribing Market 2021 | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand by 2026
Rise in focus on lowering down fraud & abuse of controlled substances, a requirement to reduce escalating healthcare costs fuel the global e-prescribing marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing pressure to minimize medical errors and Adverse Drug Events (ADEs) coupled with the need to keep a check on opioid prescriptions are expected to be the major factors driving the market growth.
The global e-prescribing market is analyzed across component, deployment, end-user, and region. Based on component, the solutions segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026.
The global e-prescribing market was estimated at $885.6 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Based on geography, North America held the highest market share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the global e-prescribing market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.3% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
Based on deployment, the web and cloud-based segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is also estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 23.7% by the end of 2026.
Profiling Key Players: Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, DrFirst.com, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., and Surescripts.
Covid-19 scenario-
• The outbreak of covid-19 led to increasing in demand for electronic prescribing solutions, since there’s been a steep rise in need for improved patient safety and fewer medication errors often found in handwritten prescriptions.
• This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well, as it aids in evading the hassle of visiting doctors’ chambers in person, thereby catering to the social distancing norms as well.
