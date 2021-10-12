Extended Reality Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Extended reality is gaining popularity in both professional and personal applications. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience is another key factor driving growth of the market. Technological advancements are contributing to further developments in XR technology, which will widen the scope for XR to become as prominent as mobile phones. In April 2019 for instance, Houzz, which is an online platform for home design and remodeling, launched a new augmented reality feature that enables shoppers to virtually cover their floor with tiles – true to scale – to get an idea of how it would look in their homes.

Extended reality is used in the healthcare sector to train employees to perform or experience surgeries without any risk of patient welfare. Patients and clinicians are able to access real-time reports on health conditions with the help of extended reality.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global extended reality market due rising adoption of the technology in the education system in countries in the region to help students with learning disabilities and autism. Rise in demand for XR technology in the U.S. military for training purposes will also propel market growth.

Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.

Emergen Research has segmented the global extended reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

