Royalton Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct x3, Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Protected Professional

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203349

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/10/21 0142 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Windsor Street

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct x3, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Protected

Professional

ACCUSED: Ricardo Edwards

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton

VICTIM: The General Population of South Windsor Street

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/10/21 at approximately 0142 hours there was a 911 call about a citizen

dispute in an apartment on South Windsor Street. Several other 911 calls were

received stating there was someone yelling causing a disturbance. Troopers

arrived on scene and spoke with Ricardo Edwards the original caller. Edwards

proceeded to yell and scream obscenities outside in the street in a threatening

and violent manner. Edwards resisted being taken into custody and when he was

placed in the back seat of the cruiser spit on a Trooper. Edwards was cited to

appear in Windsor Criminal Court on November 30th, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer

to the charges of Disorderly Conduct x3, Resisting Arrest and Assault on a

Protected Professional.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/21, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

