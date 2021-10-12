Royalton Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct x3, Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Protected Professional
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203349
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/10/21 0142 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Windsor Street
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct x3, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Protected
Professional
ACCUSED: Ricardo Edwards
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton
VICTIM: The General Population of South Windsor Street
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/10/21 at approximately 0142 hours there was a 911 call about a citizen
dispute in an apartment on South Windsor Street. Several other 911 calls were
received stating there was someone yelling causing a disturbance. Troopers
arrived on scene and spoke with Ricardo Edwards the original caller. Edwards
proceeded to yell and scream obscenities outside in the street in a threatening
and violent manner. Edwards resisted being taken into custody and when he was
placed in the back seat of the cruiser spit on a Trooper. Edwards was cited to
appear in Windsor Criminal Court on November 30th, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer
to the charges of Disorderly Conduct x3, Resisting Arrest and Assault on a
Protected Professional.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/21, 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov