Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2021-26: Overview, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global nerve repair and regeneration market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global nerve repair and regeneration market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

Nerve repair and regeneration (NRaR) is performed to support the replacement of injured nervous tissue caused by trauma or neurodegenerative diseases. It promotes the regrowth of new neurons, myelin, axon, synapses, and glial cells to restore normal nerve functionalities. NRaR employs biomaterials, along with neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices, for conducting nerve grafting, direct Neurotherapy, stem cell therapy, transcranial magnetic, and sacral nerve stimulation. As a result, they are extensively applied in cell relocation studies, material sciences, and nanotechnology and bioengineering fields.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and rising incidents of nervous injuries, especially in the geriatric population, represent the key factors contributing to the global NRaR market growth. In line with this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of neurology to introduce advanced NRaR products are further catalyzing market growth. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and the widespread adoption of effective management and treatment strategies, such as endogenous and exogenous stem cell transplantation, are positively influencing the market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories
Alafair Biosciences Inc.
AxoGen Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Collagen Matrix Inc.
Integra Lifesciences Corporation
Medtronic plc
Polyganics BV
Soterix Medical Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Synapse Biomedical Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Surgery:

Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy
Nerve Grafting
Stem Cell Therapy
Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Breakup by Product:

Biomaterial
Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices
Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices
Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

