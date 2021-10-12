Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2021-26: Overview, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global nerve repair and regeneration market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group " Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global nerve repair and regeneration market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.Nerve repair and regeneration (NRaR) is performed to support the replacement of injured nervous tissue caused by trauma or neurodegenerative diseases. It promotes the regrowth of new neurons, myelin, axon, synapses, and glial cells to restore normal nerve functionalities. NRaR employs biomaterials, along with neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices, for conducting nerve grafting, direct Neurotherapy, stem cell therapy, transcranial magnetic, and sacral nerve stimulation. As a result, they are extensively applied in cell relocation studies, material sciences, and nanotechnology and bioengineering fields.Market Trends:The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and rising incidents of nervous injuries, especially in the geriatric population, represent the key factors contributing to the global NRaR market growth. In line with this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of neurology to introduce advanced NRaR products are further catalyzing market growth. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and the widespread adoption of effective management and treatment strategies, such as endogenous and exogenous stem cell transplantation, are positively influencing the market growth. Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Abbott LaboratoriesAlafair Biosciences Inc.AxoGen Inc.Baxter International Inc.Boston Scientific CorporationCollagen Matrix Inc.Integra Lifesciences CorporationMedtronic plcPolyganics BVSoterix Medical Inc.Stryker CorporationSynapse Biomedical Inc.The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.Breakup by Surgery:Direct Nerve Repair/NeurorrhaphyNerve GraftingStem Cell TherapyNeurostimulation and Neuromodulation SurgeriesBreakup by Product:BiomaterialNeurostimulation and Neuromodulation DevicesSpinal Cord Stimulation DevicesDeep Brain Stimulation DevicesSacral Nerve Stimulation DevicesVagus Nerve Stimulation DevicesGastric Electric Stimulation DevicesBreakup by End User:Hospitals and ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa 