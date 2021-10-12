Graphene Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global graphene market to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group " Graphene Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global graphene market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2021-2026.Graphene refers to a monolayer of carbon atoms, which are tightly bound in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. It exhibits high thermal and electrical conductivity, permeability, electron mobility and mechanical strength. As a result, it acts as a building block for other graphitic materials and is widely utilized in the energy, defense, medical, electronics and aerospace industries across the globe. Some of the commonly available forms of graphene are graphene films, sheets, nanoribbons, nanoplatelets and graphene oxide.

Market Trends:Graphene nanoplates are employed in the electronics industry for enhancing the physical properties of polymer materials, such as thermoplastics, thermoset composites, natural and synthetic rubber, paints, coatings and elastomers. Additionally, graphene films find extensive application in the manufacturing of protective coatings, which are further used in batteries, smartphones and flexible electronic devices. Apart from this, the escalating demand for lightweight and renewable materials around the world is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the thermal and electrical conductivity properties of graphene. This is projected to bolster the graphene market growth in the coming years.Breakup by Type:Mono-layer & Bi-layer GrapheneFew Layer Graphene (FLG)Graphene Oxide (GO)Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)OthersBreakup by Application:BatteriesSupercapacitorsTransparent ElectrodesIntegrated CircuitsOthersBreakup by End-Use Industry:Electronics and TelecommunicationBio-medical and HealthcareEnergyAerospace and DefenseOthersMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaCompetitive Landscape with Key Player:ACS Material LLCAngstron Materials Inc.CVD Equipment CorporationGrafoid Inc.G6 Materials Corp.Graphene NanoChem PLCGraphenea S.A.Haydale Graphene Industries PlcVorbeck Materials Corp.XG Sciences Inc.