Sterilization Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Trends, Outlook, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global sterilization equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Sterilization Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global sterilization equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Sterilization equipment is used to disinfect devices and instruments, especially in the healthcare sector. They are also essential in reprocessing reusable medical instruments that have been contaminated by the biological fluids of patients. Due to this, sterilization equipment is widely used to prevent bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other biological agents to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global sterilization equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due to the lack of sanitation and preventive measures. Recently, with the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), HAIs are widespread in surgical centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities. This has resulted in the growing demand for sterilization equipment across the globe. Besides this, the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries need these sterilization instruments to maintain a sterile processing environment for production and experimentation. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and launch of new product variants are some of the other factors that are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Product:

Heat Sterilizers
Depyrogenation Oven
Steam Autoclaves
Low-temperature Sterilizers
Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers
Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers
Others
Sterile Membrane Filters
Radiation Sterilization Devices
Electron Beams
Gamma Rays
Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics
Medical Device Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Food and Beverages Industry
Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Belimed AG (Metall Zug)
Cantel Medical Corp
E-BEAM Services Inc.
Fortive Corporation
Getinge AB
H.W.Andersen Products Ltd.
Matachana Group
MMM Group
Sotera Health Company
STERIS plc
Stryker Corporation
Systec GmbH.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

