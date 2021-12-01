FALL IN LOVE WITH AUTUMN 2021 AND CANCEL HATE WITH RHYTHM AND SOCIAL BLUES FROM HARRMONIKA MUSIK

Autumn 2021 Image by PhotoMonika Autumn Leaves

HARRMONIKA MUSIK RELEASES NEW AND SOCIALLY RELEVANT MUSIK FOR THE FALL SEASON AND ASK THAT WE CANCEL HATE INSTEAD OF EACH OTHER

They knew we didn't know, They take more than they give” — HarrMonika Musik

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarrMonika Musik believes that artist of all genres should be socially responsible. Our country has experienced a seismic cultural shift where the racial divide has widened especially over the last few years. In 2008 we elected a person of color to be the leader of the free world and in 2016 a women came close to being elected. "The songs in my AUTUMN 2021 collection were influenced by current events and inspired by the courage commitment and efforts of a diverse group of people who believe in civil rights human rights equality and peace. And rather then canceling people in the LGBQT community or some celebrity lets come together and cancel hate."HARRMONIKA MUSIK IS PROUD TO PRESENT AUTUMN 2021 A COLLECTION OF 5 RTYHM & SOCIAL BLUES SONGSSONG 1; THEY KNEW WE DIDN'T KNOW Who are they? They' are those (the so called elites of government and corporate society) that send people other than their Families, Friends and those like them to War with the full knowledge of the circumstances and consequences of war !!! With their clandestine and covert schemes to maintain control at all cost and the 'human cost' is considered collateral damage. Our lives are nothing more than collateral damage to the elites. And let us not forget the mighty Military Industrial Complex and 'complex' is the right word as a major part of our economy is based on conflict and war. "They knew the wind would blow, The temperature of snow, They knew we didn't know, They take more than they give and that's why its so, so hard to forgive" They are those who feel that they their families, friends and those like them are better than us. We are all created equal and should be treated as such.SONG 2; WHY IS TOO DEEP Why have we as a people grown so dark? Millions of guns presently in circulation in the USA alone !!! The rise of domestic terrorism, The Rittenhouse Acquittal. The question is not why but what. It is what it is. We have to start dealing with the reality of bigotry and racism, with the inequities that are actually written into our Constitution. How can we believe that all men are created equal when people of color are not even considered men. "Why has the world turned so dark, Just last Summer we strolled through the park, Why do you hate me for the color of my skin, Its such a waste for we could easily be friends, Why has love started to fade, Fear and corruption have left it in the shade, And why is much too deep"SONG 3; I COULD BE WRONG "I thought that love meant there'd be true hearts but I could be wrong." Love is a word that's means everything and nothing. Up until the day that Dylan Roof walked into a church in South Carolina and gunned down a group of worshippers 'in cold blood' I was holding on to the hope that things were getting better. To date there have been countless acts of race based violence. Illegal use of authority and corruption within law enforcement and the courts. RACE continues to be an issue in our contemporary society and the struggle to simply accept each others differences has caused far too many instances of man's inhumanity. I truly believe that most people at the end of the day simply want to live in peace.I encourage each and everyone to reach out and touch someones life in a positive way. No one can do everything but if everyone does what they can do then things would get done. All we need is love.SONG 4; LONELY ARE THE BRAVE Our Teachers who educate us. Our Sanitation Workers who clean up behind us and offer us a better quality. Our Police Fire and EMS Workers who come to our aid in times of urgent need. And many others in Public Service. All a part of a great design wherein we all serve one another. Our Women who form the backbone of our lives. The men and women who Serve and Protect. The people that have stood up overtime for Civil Rights Human Rights and Peace. We must learn to forgive but we must never forget.SONG 5; PRACTICAL Having said all this, we live in a time where we as individuals have to start thinking for ourselves and take responsibility for our actions.With some political people saying any and everything , conspiracy theories abounding, religious fanaticism and hypocrisy have created darkness and fear in our everyday contemporary life. We can never give up hope as I believe that most people simply want to live in peace. "Be responsible, be practical"

