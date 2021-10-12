Business Process Management Market 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand
the global business process management (BPM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global business process management (BPM) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Business process management (BPM) is an activity or set of activities that assist in improving different processes of an organization by analyzing, modeling how they work in different scenarios, executing improvements, monitoring improved processes and continually optimizing them. The objective of companies engaged in BPM is to continually strive and create a more efficient organization, which is more capable of delivering their end products or services. Besides this, it helps organizations in obeying rules and regulations, such as labor laws and other regulatory compliances, that are fixed by the government.
The integration of BPM programs with the Internet of Thing (IoT) systems, in confluence with the rising trend of automation, represents one of the major factors propelling the global business process management market growth. These solutions aid firms in recording and analyzing significant amounts of data for efficient decision making. Furthermore, organizations nowadays are focusing on improving their productivity, cost-efficiency, data security and risk management, which is expected to boost the overall sales of BPM solutions across the globe.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud
Breakup by Application
IT Solution
IT Service
Breakup by Business Function
Human Resource
Accounting and Finance
Sales and Marketing
Manufacturing
Supply Chain Management
Operation and Support
Others
Breakup by Organization Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical
Government & Defense
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Adobe Inc (ADBE:NASDAQ GS)
Appian Corporation (APPN)
FABASOFT AG (FAA.F)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp (HPE)
International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
OpenText Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Pegasystems Inc.
Red Hat Software
SAP SE
Software AG
TIBCO Software
Ultimus Inc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
