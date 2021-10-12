Smart Gas Market 2021: Industry Value Projected to Reach $41.65 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 16.2%
The increase in the adoption of gas and numerous regulatory policies rolled out in many regions should be perceived as a growth opportunity for the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in government investment to develop a smart grid and smart gas pipeline networks and the rise in urbanization across the developing economies such as China and India drive the growth of the global smart gas market. However, a lack of awareness among consumers regarding smart gas systems restrains the market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote smart energy management is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player in near future.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global smart gas market based on component, device type, end-user, and region.
The global smart gas market generated $12.66 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $41.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios
Based on the component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.
Based on device type, the automatic meter reading (AMR) segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 211 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6290
Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Profiling Key Players: General Electric, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., Verizon, Schneider Electric, Sensus, a Xylem brand, Oracle, Capgemini, and ABB.
Covid-19 scenario:
• Amid lockdown, smart gas metering device manufacturers across the globe have halted their production due to a disrupted supply chain.
• The growth of smart gas market is expected to decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic as consumption of smart gas has been reduced due to the closure of hotels and restaurants amid shutdown.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6290
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market
2. Smart Greenhouse Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn