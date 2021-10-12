Clients Old and New Praise Sean Lynch and His Team for Their Expert Advice

Lynch LLP Partners

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynch LLP is a family-run law firm with hometown values and global experience. From startups to established multinationals, they help companies develop valuable intellectual property portfolios.

“We like to prepare a unique strategy to work with each client,” Sean Lynch, partner, “Whether you are a veteran of the business world or a first-time startup, we are here to provide specialized expertise.”

Sean spent years in an intellectual property boutique prosecuting patents and trademarks and working on intellectual property enforcement matters. Sean is a registered patent attorney that is also licensed to practice law in California. Before law school, Sean studied mechanical engineering with a BS from Georgia Tech and an MS from UCLA. Sean earned his JD from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

While he specializes in patent law, Sean also counsels clients in copyright and trademark matters to help them build their businesses and brands.

He specializes in patent and trademark prosecution.

One of Lynch’s happy clients recently said,

“Our startup company has had an outstanding experience working with Lynch LLP. They helped us secure our first patent in the US and has guided us through the process of protecting our IP internationally. Everyone we've worked with at Lynch has gone the extra mile to get us the information we need to make IP and business decisions, while helping us predict and manage our costs. I wholeheartedly recommend Lynch if you are considering filing or licensing IP”

Clients love working with Sean. Spencer recently left the following review, “Sean and the Lynch LLP team are an asset to our company, helping us successfully navigate the process of securing multiple AI software patents with more on the way.”

“It was a pleasure working with Sean and his team,” said Yuan Xue. “Sean is very knowledgeable, made great suggestions for my provisional patent, and was very responsive during the whole process. We filed everything smoothly. Highly recommended!”

Whether you’re an individual inventor, a startup, or an established business, Lynch can help you develop a robust intellectual property portfolio.

If you need a patent, a trademark, a copyright registration, or even representation in a litigation matter, Lynch LLP is a one-stop-shop for all manner of intellectual property issues.

About Lynch LLP

Lynch LLP helps clients large and small protect their inventions across a wide range of practice areas. We have specialized expertise in a wide range of technical fields and focus our practice on providing strategic guidance and services including patent prosecution as well as strategic patent counseling. We also have experience with clearance searching, prior art searching, product licensing, as well as litigation and enforcement of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Patent attorneys at Lynch LLP have focused technical backgrounds that give us the breadth of scientific knowledge to write patent applications that not only capture a new and novel invention, but that also creates an umbrella of coverage extending beyond the exact confines of the invention. We combine our experience as patent attorneys with our experience with patent litigation to prepare and file patent applications of all types that are created to withstand scrutiny and to maximize enforceability. Our expertise extends into negotiating and drafting licensing agreements.

We have experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of proceedings before courts and the USPTO, crafting patent strategies that complement and further our clients’ business interests.

We have experience filing utility patents and design patents to protect all aspects of your invention. Visit Lynch LLP at www.lynchllp.com to set up a free consultation.

