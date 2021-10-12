RAS Targeting Therapies by Target Indication RAS Targeting Therapies RAS Targeting Therapies - RootsAnalysis Roots Analysis logo

The RAS targeting therapies market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of over 50%, by Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given that conventional therapies have been unable to exhibit significant efficacy in the treatment of RAS mutated cancers, novel drugs, specifically targeting the RAS gene, have emerged as a promising alternative, supported by extensive research

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031” report to its list of offerings.

Growing research activity in the RAS targeting domain has resulted in a surge in the interest of biopharmaceutical developers in this rapidly evolving sector. These therapies are being developed against specific oncogenic RAS mutations that are believed to be responsible for close to 30% of the overall human cancers. Moreover, the first and only approved RAS targeted therapy, named LUMAKRASTM, has provided a boost to this market, by providing a treatment for a previously deemed undruggable target.

Key Market Insights

More than 155 drug candidates targeting the RAS gene are currently being investigated

Over 70% of the therapies are being evaluated across preclinical and clinical stages, either as monotherapies or in combination with other products. Majority of the RAS targeting therapies (79%) are designed for administration via the oral route.

22,000+ patients have been enrolled in over 120 clinical trials, worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 5%, in the past three years. Of the total number of trials, close to 25% of the studies have already been completed, while 60% are active and still recruiting patients.

Close to 300 articles focused on RAS mutated colorectal cancer have been published

Several industry, as well as non-industry, players engaged in this domain are undertaking numerous initiatives to identify and develop novel RAS targeting therapies. Majority of the authors affiliated to deemed universities have published articles focused on KRAS (80%), in last one year.

Partnership activity has grown at an annualized rate of nearly 10%, between 2017 and 2020

Maximum number of partnerships were observed to be inked in 2019, indicating a recent rise in the interest of stakeholders in this domain. Majority of the deals were reported to be product licensing agreements, representing over 30% of the total number of instances.

Over USD 1,500 million has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2016

Of the total, close to USD 600 million was raised through venture capital financing, representing around 40% of the overall share. On the other hand, over 5 instances of IPOs / secondary offerings were reported, wherein players collectively raised more than USD 775 million in financing.

North America and Europe anticipated to capture over 90% of market share by 2031

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by encouraging clinical trial results and the growing demand for targeted therapeutic modalities. It is worth mentioning that small molecules currently represent a significant share of the overall market, and this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

 Which are the key candidates being developed across preclinical and clinical stages of development?

 What are the key therapeutic indications for which RAS targeting therapies are being investigated?

 What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

 Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of RAS targeting therapies?

 What are the key geographies where research focused on RAS mutated cancer is being conducted?

 Who are the key investors in this domain?

 What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

 What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity associated with the RAS targeting therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Target Indication

 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

 Colorectal cancer

 Head and Neck cancer

 Lung cancer

 Ovarian cancer

 Pancreatic cancer

 Phelan-Mcdermid Syndrome

 Skin cancer

 Type of Molecule

 Biologic

 Small Molecule

 Type of Therapy

 Monotherapy

 Combination Therapy

 Route of Administration

 Intravenous

 Intradermal

 Oral

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Rest of the World



The research includes detailed profiles of 85+ drugs being developed by key players (listed below); each profile further features an overview of the developer, details related to its financials (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

 Amgen

 AstraZeneca

 BridgeBio

 Boehringer Ingelheim

 Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

 Mirati Therapeutics

 Moderna

 Novartis

 Onconova Therapeutics

 Revolution Medicine

 Targovax

 Verastem Oncology

