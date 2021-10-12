Food Preservatives Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global food preservatives market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global food preservatives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.Food preservatives refer to chemical substances added into beverages and processed food to prevent harmful microorganisms from growing and deterioration, contamination, and spoilage of ingredients. Vinegar, sugar, salt, nitrites, citric acid, calcium propionate, etc., are some of the commonly used preservatives. They aid to decrease wastage, assure safety, enhance supply, and extend the shelf-life of the food.Market Trends:The high preferences for hygienically packaged food products with growing concern towards maintaining health and hygiene standards is primarily driving the product demand globally in processed food items such as bread, snacks, cheese, yogurt, sauces, deli meats, etc. Furthermore, inflating consumer per capita income levels coupled with hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles have led to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food items. Moreover, the rising popularity of organic preservatives and clean label ingredients among health-conscious consumers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emergence of natural, soluble, and non-toxic product variants that assist in retaining the natural color, nutritional value, freshness, and texture of the food item, is further catalyzing the market growth.Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-preservatives-market/requestsample Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Food Preservatives Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:Albemarle CorporationArcher Daniels Midland CompanyBASF SECargill IncorporatedCelanese CorporationCorbion N.V.Dupont De Nemours Inc.Galactic S.A.Jungbunzlauer Suisse AGKemin Industries Inc.Koninklijke DSM N.V.Tate & Lyle PLC.For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/3s4pQDU The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.Breakup by Type:NaturalEdible OilRosemary ExtractsNatamycinVinegarOthersSyntheticPropionatesSorbatesBenzoatesOthersBreakup by Function:Anti-MicrobialAnti-OxidantOthersBreakup by Application:Meat and PoultryBakeryDairyBeveragesSnacksOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaAs the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.