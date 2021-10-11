Submit Release
NCDOR Publishes Notice On Impact Of COVID-19 Relief Provisions On NC Individual Income Tax Returns

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Department of Revenue has published a notice on the impact of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 on North Carolina's 2020 individual income tax return.  

Read the notice.

