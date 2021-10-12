Ceramic Injection Molding Market Worth $746.2 Million in 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Increase in demand for injection molded ceramic products globally is expected to drive the adoption of ceramic injection molding machines.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceramic injection molding (CIM) is a process used to develop highly precise and large volume of injection-molded ceramic components for different industries such as consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The global ceramic injection molding market growth is driven by surge in demand for advanced ceramic products across the globe due to wear resistance, corrosion resistance, toughness, and high strength offered by the material.In addition, the market for ceramic injection molding is primarily driven by the rise in demand for injection-molded ceramic parts from several end-use industries, including the automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

The global ceramic injection molding market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.CIM technology finds wide-ranging applications in consumer goods, electronics, and mobile phone industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of injection-molded ceramics products is expected to boost the development of the industry. In addition, growth in the industrial sector and increase in demand for precise and complex ceramic products is estimated to fuel the growth of the global ceramic injection molding market in the coming years.Key Market PlayersARBURG GmbH + Co KGCoorsTek, Inc.Indo-MIMKläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KGMICROMorgan Advanced Materials plcNishimura Advanced CeramicsOECHSLER AGOrtech Advanced CeramicsPaul Rauschert

Key Market SegmentationBy MaterialAluminaZirconiaOthersBy Industry VerticalIndustrial MachineryAutomotiveHealthcareElectrical & ElectronicsConsumer GoodsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA