Ceramic Injection Molding Market Worth $746.2 Million in 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Increase in demand for injection molded ceramic products globally is expected to drive the adoption of ceramic injection molding machines.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic injection molding (CIM) is a process used to develop highly precise and large volume of injection-molded ceramic components for different industries such as consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The global ceramic injection molding market growth is driven by surge in demand for advanced ceramic products across the globe due to wear resistance, corrosion resistance, toughness, and high strength offered by the material.

In addition, the market for ceramic injection molding is primarily driven by the rise in demand for injection-molded ceramic parts from several end-use industries, including the automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3919

The global ceramic injection molding market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

CIM technology finds wide-ranging applications in consumer goods, electronics, and mobile phone industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of injection-molded ceramics products is expected to boost the development of the industry. In addition, growth in the industrial sector and increase in demand for precise and complex ceramic products is estimated to fuel the growth of the global ceramic injection molding market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG
CoorsTek, Inc.
Indo-MIM
Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG
MICRO
Morgan Advanced Materials plc
Nishimura Advanced Ceramics
OECHSLER AG
Ortech Advanced Ceramics
Paul Rauschert

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3919

Key Market Segmentation

By Material

Alumina
Zirconia
Others

By Industry Vertical

Industrial Machinery
Automotive
Healthcare
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Goods
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3919

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Worth $746.2 Million in 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Worth $37,807.3 Million by 2026
Aerospace Robotics Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2022
Industrial Furnaces Market Anticipated to Reach $16,996.5 Million in 2026
View All Stories From This Author