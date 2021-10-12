Doors Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global doors market is anticipated to grow owing to the growth of multifamily housing trends. In addition, an upsurge in consumer expenditure on home improvement & renovation activities and development in new construction activities are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the door market development. Moreover, advancements by industry players, an increase in residential & commercial construction activities, and upsurge in home renovation &remodeling expenditures propel the global doors market growth.

The global doors market size was $120.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $182.1 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The major companies in the global market adopted product launch, acquisition, and expansion as their key developmental strategies to meet the change in demands from consumers. Moreover, they launched technologically advanced doors of different sizes and varieties to strengthen their product offerings and position in the market. For instance, in February 2019, JELD-WEN launched the new F-2500 folding patio door system for application in the remodel and repair and new construction markets. It is a two-panel fiberglass folding patio door that has an advanced design and is reasonable.

Key Market Players

American Automatic Doors, Inc.
ASSA ABLOY Group
dormakaba Holding AG
FAAC S.p.A. Soc. Unipersonale
GEZE GmbH
Gilgen Door Systems AG
Godrej Security Solutions
GRAUTHOFF Türgruppe GmbH
Griffon Corporation Inc.
Gretsch-Unitas GmbH
Horton Automatics
Jansen Holding GmbH
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging doors market trends and dynamics.

In-depth doors market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global doors market forecast from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type

Interior
Automatic
Manual
Exterior
Automatic
Manual

By Material

Wood
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Others

By Mechanism

Swinging
Sliding
Folding
Revolving
Others

By Application

Sound Insulation
Fire Protection
Moisture Resistant &Wet Room
Smoke Protection
Radiation Protection
Burglary Protection
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

