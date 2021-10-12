What Makes a Reliable Sports API When You Want to Develop a Sports APP

Enrich your content with sports api The best sports feed for developers 3D LIVE MATCH TRACKER

SINGAPORE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world that we see around us, is not what it used to be a decade ago. Advancement in technology has given birth to an era that we never would have believed if we didn’t see it. Technology has changed traditional sports as well. Around the world, people are increasingly watching sports online and on mobile devices. According to Facebook, over two thirds of people surveyed who use the Internet said they watched sports online in the previous month, and of these, two in five did so on a mobile device. Undoubtedly, entrepreneur will get more revenue from their mobile projects as people shift to engage with sports with their smart phones especially due to the Covid in past two years.

But how to make a unique and informative mobile project/ application to stand out in this field?

As we all know, sports data api can be useful for developers to create an application that notifies users about every information from sports. TheSports is one of the proper providers that can meet your needs. Developers can use TheSports API to get live scores, pre-match odds, events, line-ups, player/team data and stats, standings, statistics, etc. But that’s not enough. Being successful is more about a deep understanding of the clients’ business. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, TheSports API powers leading media, broadcast and digital outlets around the world. In addition, most of our employees have decades experience of following sports events. And all of our engineers are not only expertise in coding, but also in sports. Sports is just in our “DNA”. Therefore, we know better about the needs of our customers and how to achieve success in this industry.

Over the past year, TheSports continued to help over 20 developers to build their sports apps from 0 to 1. Also, TheSports helped enrich the sports content for many leading sports media and add more functions for AI projects on smartphones such as HuaWei, OPPO and XiaoMi.

How we help the clients?

Being a leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for the clients, TheSports offers an exclusive data solutions for each client. With fans consuming sports in more ways than ever, capturing their attention has become an increasing challenge. To enhance the experience of sports fans, TheSports has made a unique function for its clients - 2D & 3D live match tracker. By integrating the live match tracker widget, the users will be able to enjoy watching the games just like at the venue.

“Thanks to TheSports’ comprehensive data source, AiScore is able to overcome the competition.” by Oliver, the product manager of AiScore.

According to the stats from APP Annie, AiScore has ranked #1 in free sports apps in 80 countries and grown to be an sports app with over 0.1 billion of users in 16 months. Also, it has kept a 4.5+ rate at Google Play from thousands of raters.

We also work as a bridge between different business.

About TheSports

TheSports began as an idea of 5 NUS alumni has now become a company with over 200 employees with business customers in over 20 countries. Most of our employees have decades experience from top tech companies like Facebook, ESPN, Amazon or Nelson. And all of our engineers are not only expertise in coding, but also in sports. Therefore, we know better about the needs of our customers and how to achieve success in this industry.

We have been working on data processing & data model research for many years. We have comparative advantages in terms of the coverage and depth of sports data delivered each year. We rely on a wide base of both official and trusty sources but also on OCR & deep learning to analyse video in real time. It surely is still a work in progress but we aim to build the deepest and thus the simplest for developers to use, API.

Today, TheSports has been a leading sports provider of 15+ sports for global customers. More and more customers are recognizing us as the trusty partner. We pride ourselves providing a service which meets the demands of a very competitive market. Our passionate experts combine technology and sports data to fuel the passion of sports fans around the globe.